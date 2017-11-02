Swift Work Helps to Save the Life of Wetzel County Woman

In emergency medical situations, time is always one of the most important factors.

A few minutes can mean the difference between life and death. And for people living in rural areas, it's essential to have quick access to proper medical care.

One Wetzel County woman's life was saved thanks to the quick response of the Air Evac life team.

It was July 29th of last year. Nancy Raper of Paden City was just getting out of bed when she realized something was not quite right.

She told her husband she wasn't feeling well, and he insisted she go to the ER.

He drove her Wetzel County Hospital where she was diagnosed with a heart attack. Doctors told her she would have to be transported to Wheeling Hospital.

There was one major roadblock, however.

Both Route 2 and route 7 were both closed due to the demolition of the smokestack at the Burger Plant.

That's when the Air-Evac Life team was called into action.

"That morning, I was flown to Wheeling Park Hospital by Air-Evac. Of course, I was scared to death. I was very nervous as well as my family. I was put at ease, I was very comfortable The flight nurse was constantly, you know. You're fine we'll take care of you, he explained everything. If there was any kind of noise that had me agitated or a little nervous. He was so good to explain to me what that was. It was actually interesting because I got a lesson in aeronautics as well as nursing that day," Raper said.

The Air Evac Life team is the largest independently owned and operated air medical service provider in the nation. It has over 125 bases and over 2700 employees. Every flight is staffed with highly trained professionals including a pilot, a flight nurse, and a paramedic.

Program Director Michael Conners said the crew has to be ready at a moments notice for just about anything.

"It's a different challenge every day because it's emergency services. You just don't know whats going to be thrown at you. So you have to be on top of your game and be able to adapt to situations quickly," Conners.

Nancy's procedure was a success and she says the quick response of the Air Evac team saved her life. She was left however with one more problem.

"I had just retired. I hadn't even retired a month. My insurance wasn't in place. When we got the bill from Air Evac and I was like ..Oh my goodness...what are we going to do. And thank goodness for the contract through Wetzel County Commissioner we have access to be flown from Air Evac," said Conners.

"County commissioners in Tyler, Wetzel, and Pleasants counties have county memberships and any resident within these counties is covered under membership program. If Air Evac flies a patient from a local hospital or off of a scene We will bill the insurance and what the insurance does not cover is covered under our membership program," said Raper.

Nancy is doing great today and says she is thankful to everyone involved.