Company Eyes Monroe County for Multi-Million Dollar Investment

A proposed natural gas liquids storage facility could soon be located in caverns along the Ohio River in the Clarington area of Monroe County.

Mountaineer NGL Storage indicates they may spend between $150 million to $500 million dollars to create the facility. It would store ethane, propane, and butane.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has already issued a permit, but they still have to ask the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Belmont County Commissioner Mark Thomas has already told his colleague in Monroe County, Mick Schumacher, that he'd be glad to contact the EPA, to add his support, "This proposed liquid gas storage facility in Monroe County is hugely beneficial to the Upper Ohio Valley including Belmont County so this is a classic situation where counties can work together, can collaborate for the better good of all the people here," Thomas said.

Officials hope all environmental permits can be approved by the middle of 2018, and construction can begin immediately afterward.

The plant is expected to ensure a steady source of ethane for the cracker plant that may be built in Belmont County by PTT Global Chemical America.