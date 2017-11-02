Ohio County Businesses Partner to Provide Warmth

A warming movement to help give back to those who don't have a way to protect themselves from the cold is underway in Ohio County.

Cabela's, Kepner Funeral Home, and Catholic Charities have teamed up to bring the 'One Warm Coat' drive to our area.

This is the first year Cabela's has taken part in the program, and for every lightly used coat brought into their store from now until November 8th, you can receive 10% off coupon.

Each group said they're taking part in the campaign because everyone deserves to be warm during the winter months, "We are asking in your assistance in helping us support our community and the children that live within our community. With your donation of a coat or accessory for the winter warmup," said Melissa Harvey with Catholic Charities

If you'd like to give back beyond the cutoff date you can bring your gently used coats to either Kepner Funeral Home or Catholic Charities.