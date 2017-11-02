Safety Drills in Marshall County

Emergency personnel are taking part in a Full-Scale safety drill in Marshall County. The exercise began around 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

This is a multi-county drill between Marshall, Wetzel and Monroe counties. The simulated exercise is that there's been some type of hazardous material released and the first responders have to work with the emergency personnel inside the plant to ensure everyone is prepared in a potential situation.

The protocols have changed recently in an emergency situation so they're also doing this as a way to make sure everyone knows the new ones, and they're also testing the communication between all the teams.

The groups and scenarios will be visible by traveling public along Route 2, and the Kent Community Warning Siren will be activated during the drill. Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart wants everyone to know this is not something to worry about because it is "just a drill."