U.S. Marshals Search For Two Wanted on Drug Charges

The United States Marshals are currently looking for two wanted people in the area.

U.S. Marshals are searching for Dontrell Elkeith Ivery, 39, of Ohio. He is described as being black male, 6-foot, and 200-pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Ivery is wanted for trafficking heroin.

U.S. Marshals are also searching for Janette Holland-Ebbert, 53. She is described as being a white or white/hispanic female, 5-foot 3-inches, and weighing 155-pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Holland-Ebbert is wanted for trafficking heroin and cocaine.

If you see them, or have any information that could help lead to their arrests, please call the U.S. Marshals at (304) 232-2980.