Ohio Picks 11 Smaller Growers for Medical Marijuana Program - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio Picks 11 Smaller Growers for Medical Marijuana Program

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has chosen its first 11 growers for its medical marijuana program, but it could be months before they can start their first crop.
    
The smaller growers announced Friday by the Department of Commerce would cultivate up to 3,000 square feet. That's a small portion of the anticipated cultivation. Up to a dozen larger growers for sites up to 25,000 square feet are expected to be announced later this month.
    
The 11 chosen growers applied for sites in Butler, Clinton, Fairfield, Franklin, Lorain, Lucas, Meigs, Montgomery, Portage, Stark and Summit counties. Two companies applied for multiple locations and must decide on one.
    
These companies will get provisional licenses but can't immediately begin growing marijuana. They must first get their businesses operational and have a state team visit their facilities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.