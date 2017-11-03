Bellaire Air Quality Test Results Released

This past summer, about 30 homes and businesses in Bellaire were sampled for possible indoor air quality problems.

A former dry cleaning plant had released chemicals known as TCE and PCE into the ground water.

Because those vapors can release up through the ground for years, testing inside buildings was needed.

The results are back, and the levels were found to be well below the health concern limits. But that's not the end of the story.

"They would like to come back to those homes. They're going to reach out to those residents again to come back in the winter, to come back and do testing when the homes are closed up for the winter. To get a more representative sample of winter versus summer limits. In the summer, a lot of people have their windows open so there's more breezes so that may have influenced the results, where in the winter you have everything closed up," said Rob Sproul with the Belmont County Health Department.

RELATED: Chemical Tests Being Done in Bellaire

RELATED: Dangerous Vapors Could Be Lurking In The Air Inside Bellaire Homes & Businesses

The EPA sent the results to the home and business owners and tenants whose properties were tested.

Deputy Health Director Rob Sproul said if the test had found high levels, remediation would have involved digging down below the sub-slabs and using fans to vent the air to the outdoors.