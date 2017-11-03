Augusta Levy Learning Center Changing Lives One Dance at a Time

We're just one day away from the annual night of entertainment at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars, and it's not just a night of fun, it supports an extremely important cause.

84% of Augusta Levy Learning Center students integrate back into the normal classroom. The services the center provides for children with autism in the Ohio Valley is unparalleled..

"We didn't know where this was going to take us, we just knew that there was a great need in the community," said Kathy Shapell, the executive director of the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

12 years later the Augusta Levy Learning center serves 15 students with one on one services through registered behavior technicians like Taylor Lucas.

"We get to have fun and play with the kids and I love kids period so I love to have that interaction and I feel like my job actually means something," said Lucas.

Most of the students start at the center not speaking, interacting, maybe not even completing everyday tasks. Taylor said one of her proudest moments at the center was hearing a student's first words.

"When I heard her talk the first time, that was super, it opened my mind," said Lucas.

Executive Director Kathy Shapell said they also bring peace of mind for families.

"Their parents weren't sure that they'd be able to do those things so, it's a really powerful place to work," said Shapell.

Since last year, the center has expanded starting a new program for teens teaching life and job skills to 8 to 12 -year-olds.

"I mean you feel like you make a difference so that makes all the hard work worth it," said Lucas.

Kathy said their waiting list is long and growing, but with the community's support at Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars, they're able to continue painting, dancing and changing lives.

"Even the audience has fun and loves doing it," said Lucas. "The support that we get from the community really allows us to serve more children," said Shapell.

All of the proceeds from Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars goes directly to the center.

Here are the ticket details, they are $30 and you can buy them online at capitoltheater.com or tomorrow at the box office. Doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7.