Buzzy Technology Helps Eliminate Kids' Fear Of Shots

Children receive more than two dozen shots before they turn six, so it's no wonder that some develop a fear of needles.

But Wheeling Hospital is using a new technology to help take away this fear.

It's called Buzzy and it's a palm-sized device that tricks the nervous system into thinking the pain from a needle isn't painful at all.

It does this by combining cold and vibration to numb the nerves so there's less pain.

Wheeling Hospital introduced the device in September, but already kids and teens are praising Buzzy's help.

Plus, the device looks cute and completely harmless.

It's disguised as a bumble bee or lady bug and the ice pack looks like wings.

Registered Nurse Kate Sparkman said she's been pleasantly surprised by the impact Buzzy has made.

"The kids think it's really neat. They're mostly exclaiming about the cold and they don't even know what we're doing. So, it does work. I've had a lot of kids say that it helped a lot," Sparkman said.

Sparkman added that Buzzy is also saving nurses time.

Before, they used Emla cream to numb the skin, but it took over 30 minutes to kick in.

Now, Buzzy works in less than a minute.