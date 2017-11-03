Adena Bridge Closure Affects Local Bus Routes

The bridge in Adena causing parents to fear for their children's safety, is now closed indefinitely and one local school district is struggling with the changes.

Buckeye Local School officials tell 7News that Adena's bridge closure has added 20 to 45 minutes to each of their bus routes.

The results has caused students to be late to school, if picked up at all.

On Friday, officials held a meeting to form a game plan for the remainder of the school year.

So far their plans include re-routing five of the six bus routes, picking kids up 10 to 15 minutes earlier and even breaking up routes to make them more time efficient.

But no matter how you look at it, it's still going to take time.

With the bridge closed, the detour now takes 30 minutes, when it used to take 10.

Assistant Superintendent Scott Celestine (Sell-es-tin) told 7News the bridge closure is putting stress on drivers, especially since they were already low on numbers.

"We still have all the drivers driving. They just have to find ways and shortcuts around that bridge. We're using Panoma Ridge and different places that aren't really built for buses and heavy traffic, but we don't want kids to lose educational time while they're trying to get to school," Celestine said.



Celestine added that the district is currently looking for the quickest and safest routes to use.

They'll then contact the parents about the new changes, which will start Monday morning.