Smoke Detectors Installed in Local Homes

A group of volunteers gathered at Madison School today, then moved out in groups to houses all over Wheeling Island.

Their mission to install three smoke detectors in each of 16 homes where families said they needed them.

The Daugherty family died at this time last year without a smoke detector.

Superintendent, Dr. Kim Miller said, "Unfortunately we lost two students and their parent in a house fire. Mr Jones and I spent some time talking about it and we headed up a way to work with the local Red Cross and the fire department to have smoke detectors, the ability to put smoke detectors in homes without them."

Assistant Superintendent, Rick Jones said, " And they only catch with the Red Cross is they'll give you all these smoke detectors, but we have to install them."

Building principals sent home letters with students.

From Madison, 16 families said yes please.

So today, school employees and students volunteered to go out in groups with Wheeling firefighters to those homes and install top-of-the-line smoke detectors.

Volunteer, Tara Burnsworth said, "Fantastic. As long as we can save a family. We'd like to have all homes on the Island and every house in the county installed."

Each group loaded up and headed out.

This group's first stop North Front Street, where a mother says she's been asking her landlord for a smoke detector for five years.

Heather Jones said, "I'm glad they're coming through to help us out because we could really use it. I got a little one, it's necessary. And it could be a life saver. I was in a house fire. So this is going to be something that is necessary. I'm glad to have it."

They installed three throughout each house, and the last step of the process. was music to their ears.

The Red Cross provided the group with the smoke detectors to install.