Straub Automotive Helps Raise Money for Breast Cancer Prevention and Treatment

One local business has gone out of their way for the fifth consecutive year now to raise money for breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Straub Automotive in Triadelphia collected $23,400 to be donated three-ways between Wheeling Hospital, OVMC, and Reynolds Memorial.

They raised the donation by creating a special fund that included $100 for every car sold between late September and October.

The Executive Manager for Straub said they do it because they want to support the community that supports them.

Executive Manager at Straub Automotive, Bryan Fato said, "They use these funds in different ways to help women in the community, here locally, in their fight against breast cancer because there's a lot of things that pop up, unexpected expenses, that some of this money may go towards."

Fato continued to tell 7News the $23,400 collected during this period is the largest donation they've been able to give in the five years they've been doing this, and they're only expecting to get better.