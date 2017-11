DeAndre Lamar Davis, was arraigned today in connection with the May 9th Wheeling Island murder of Ahmid Hinton.

According to Shawn Turak, Davis plead not guilty to the allegations against him.

Judge James Mazzone stood in for Judge David Simms at today's arraignment and set the trial date for January 3rd of 2018.

We'll continue to follow this case as it progresses.