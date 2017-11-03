Martins Ferry Police Investigate Nightime Burglary

Another nighttime burglary is being investigated by the Martins Ferry Police Department.

On October 28th at 3:30 p.m. a home in the 1000 block of Pearl Street was broken into.

The owner of the residence was inside asleep at the time of the burglary.

According to Officials, video was obtained from the resident's surveillance cameras, that showed a male looking in the back door of the residence, and then walking around to the front door, where he picked up a stone.

He was seen on camera a few times and then again when he was running South on Pearl Street.

Officials believe he might have gotten into a car that went went toward South Zane Highway.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man.

Officials said, he was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored hat, dark pants, and his shoes are white with a dark color strap and logo on the inner side of the shoe.

Any information about this burglary or suspect is urged to call the Martins Ferry Police Department at (740) 633-2121