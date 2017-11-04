Man Extradited to Face Charges in University Student's Death

A man charged with killing a University of Pittsburgh student in her off-campus apartment is back in Pennsylvania after extradition from South Carolina.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs confirmed Friday that Matthew Darby, 21, was in the county jail.

Authorities allege that Darby used a claw hammer and two knives Oct. 8 to kill Alina Sheykhet, 20 , his ex-girlfriend, before fleeing.

He was arrested in Myrtle Beach after a witness reported him tampering with a window at a residence three days after the Pittsburgh slaying.

He pleaded guilty to loitering and false information counts. Darby is also accused of assaulting a teenage girl days before the slaying.

Defense attorney David Shrager has called the charges "serious" but said his client didn't want to discuss the charges over the phone.

