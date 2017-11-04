Elm Grove Eagles Provide Coats for Kids

"Coats for Kids" is an initiative the Elm Grove Eagles took on three years ago to make sure children in need are clothed and ready for winter's bitter temperatures.

About 60 children are chosen through references by school guidance counselors to pick out a new coat, gloves, hat, and boots at Walmart at no cost to the family.

"Some of them come up here and they have very good clothes, but not enough to get them through the winter and the cold weather," said Elm Grove Eagles Vice President Louis Cottrell.

The thousands of dollars used to purchase the clothing is raised through the Eagles steak fry earlier in the year.

The children selected get to spend that money on items of their choice, with many picking out a winter coat in their favorite color.

The members of the Elm Grove Eagles say they look forward to shopping with the kids each year.

"It gets me choked up at times because it's wonderful to see these kids go out of here with clothes like this," said Cottrell.

As we start to feel that winter chill in the air, the gift of warmth could not come at a better time.

To the Elm Grove Eagles, the children say "thank you."

"I want to say thank you because it was super fun," said Lily.

"It was really nice that they did this for us," said Jackson.

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone who made this possible because some families just aren't able to afford stuff like this and it's really helpful to most families," said Nathaniel.

Students were selected from every elementary school in the county.