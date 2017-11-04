Police Investigating Car Vandalism

Wheeling Police are investigating a series of car vandalism that happened early Saturday morning.

Officials say they took three reports of car damage after midnight on N. 19th Street, N. 20th Street, and N. 21st Street.

They say pumpkins were smashed on cars causing dents, and they believe rocks were also thrown.

Police believe juveniles are responsible and are working to gather more information and surveillance.

If you have any information, call Wheeling Police or our Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tipline at 1-800-223-0312.