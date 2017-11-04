Route 7 Crash Backs Up Traffic

A four-vehicle crash on Route 7 backed up traffic for a little less than an hour earlier today in Martins Ferry.

The driver of a 2015 Buick that initiated the crash supposedly had a seizure while going southbound on Route 7 before rear-ending a Honda. The two cars involved in the initial collision had significant damage.

Two other vehicles were struck, but it was minor. The driver of the Buick was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was cited for failure to control and assured cleared distance.