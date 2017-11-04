Fire at Home in Bethesda

A home in Bethesda sustained damage after an electrical fire this afternoon.
Officials say the fire at 416 West Spring Street started in the fuse box. The fire department is only about a block away, and firefighters were able to put out the flames in about 10 minutes.
The basement sustained damaged, but officials say the house is *not a total loss.
The home was occupied at the time, but everyone got out safe.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.