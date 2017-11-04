Modern Trial of John Brown

A trial was held inside the courtroom at Wheeling's Independence Hall Saturday afternoon.

A contemporary jury heard the case against John Brown in a mock trial, hosted by the Ohio Valley Civil War Roundtable. Brown was convicted in November 1859 of murder, treason, and conspiracy after his raid of Harpers Ferry, Virginia.

The trial was complete with a full jury and actor portrayal of John Brown. The event was free and open to the public.