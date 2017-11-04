Saturday marked the eighth annual Lois Stobbs Memorial Veterans 10K Run-Walk in downtown Wheeling.

The course follows the last 6-point-2 miles of the Ogden, beginning at Bridge Street Middle and ending at WesBanco Arena. The race is held in honor of past and current military personnel. Money raised is donated to the West Virginia Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

More than $70,000 has been raised to date.