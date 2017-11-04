Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-70 - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes I-70

Posted: Updated:

A multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Eastbound leaves traffic backed up for hours.

Details are limited at this time, but we do know there were many emergency personnel and a medevac on scene. The east bound lanes were re-opened around 8:40 Saturday evening, over 2 hours after the accident.

We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

