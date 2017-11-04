One of our favorite events here at 7News took place Saturday night at the Capitol Theatre.

Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars is an event that benefits the Augusta Levy Learning Center, West Virginia's premiere autism treatment center. Our very own 7news anchor Tessa DiTirro and other local stars displayed their best dance moves for an eager crowd.

And 7news anchor Laurie Conway MC'd the event. This year's winners were Allison Skibo and Walker Holloway.