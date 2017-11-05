Shooting Leaves Teen Dead and 12 Year Old Boy Injured

Police say a 16 year old boy was killed and a 12 year old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.

According to Authorities, the person approached a group sitting on a porch in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning and started shooting.

The 16 year old died at the scene after he was shot in the chest.

Police said a 12 year old was shot in the leg and has been taken to a local hospital.

He is in stable condition.

Authorities said no one else was injured.

Police say the shooter fled the scene, and they are investigating the shooting.

