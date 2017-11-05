Driver Sustained Minor Injuries After Hitting a Bear - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Driver Sustained Minor Injuries After Hitting a Bear

Posted: Updated:

According to Authorities, a pickup truck struck and killed a bear and then crashed into a concrete median in western Pennsylvania, but the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Police told WPXI-TV that the crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 70 near the New Stanton interchange in Hempfield Township.

Officials said the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The bear did not survive.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.