Driver Sustained Minor Injuries After Hitting a Bear

According to Authorities, a pickup truck struck and killed a bear and then crashed into a concrete median in western Pennsylvania, but the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Police told WPXI-TV that the crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 70 near the New Stanton interchange in Hempfield Township.

Officials said the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The bear did not survive.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.