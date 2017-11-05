Seized Fentanyl Enough to Kill Entire City

An Ohio county prosecutor said the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus.

A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges.

Court records don't indicate whether they have attorneys.

According to Authorities, the men were arrested Oct. 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot where 2 kilograms of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found in the trunk of a car.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien said a fatal dose of fentanyl is just 2 or 3 milligrams.

The population of Columbus is about 860,000 people.

