Football Parents Combine Fundraising and Fitness

Indian Creek Football Parents used fitness Sunday to fundraise for the football team.

Bodies by Bev hosted the workout with Zumba and other dance influences.

The money raised will pay for some of the Indian Creek football team's expenses like food for the team on travel game days.

This was the first time the Football Parents hosted this unique event which also served as an opportunity for parents to raise awareness for the upcoming levy.

"We're really hoping people come out and vote for it. If we can get our parents mobilized and out to vote, then we can pass this levy and it would be great for the community. It would be great for the future of Indian Creek and for all of our children," said Jennifer Barnett.

They say the levy would allow for the construction of a new high school, new elementary school, and renovation of another elementary school.