Police Continue to Look for Elm Grove Stabbing Suspect

UPDATE:

Police are continuing to look for the suspect who stabbed a young man on his way to pick up pizza in Elm Grove earlier this week.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the victim is still in UPMC recovering after being stabbed multiple times.

This happened Sunday evening in the area of East Cove Avenue and East Bethlehem Boulevard.

Police report that the attacker allegedly tried to take the victim's belongings, but officers say the victim fought back.

The attacker then allegedly stabbed the man twice with a knife.

He was described as a white male who was wearing blue jeans and a tan Carhartt jacket at the time of the incident.

ORIGINAL:

Wheeling Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Elm Grove.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Wheeling Police responded to Wheeling Hospital after receiving a call about a stabbing victim.

Officers were told that the incident happened in the area of East Bethlehem Boulevard, near Wheeling Fire Department Station No. 11.

According to the victim, he was on his way to pick up a pizza at Domino's in Elm Grove when another man attacked him and attempted to rob him.

Police say the unknown white male allegedly approached the victim and tried to take his belongings. The victim told police that a short time later, after allegedly attempting to fight back, the victim was stabbed twice with a knife.

The attacker reportedly did not get away with any of the victim's belongings. The victim then reportedly went to a home in the area, and was taken to Wheeling Hospital. He was then transported to UPMC due to the severity of his injuries.

"This is somewhat more of an unusual crime than we've seen in the last year or so. We don't believe the public is in any danger, from what we've been able to gain so far we don't believe the public is in any danger," said Public Information Officer Philip Stahl.

The description the victim gave police is a white male who was wearing blue jeans and a tan Carhartt jacket at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that may assist police in this investigation, please call Wheeling PD at (304) 234-2664.