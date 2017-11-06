Wheeling PD Investigate Alleged Stabbing

Wheeling Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Elm Grove.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Wheeling Police responded to Wheeling Hospital after receiving a call about a stabbing victim.

Officers were told that the incident happened in the area of East Bethlehem Boulevard, near Wheeling Fire Department Station No. 11.

According to the victim, he was riding his bike along the roadway when an unknown white male allegedly approached him and tried to take his belongings. The victim told police that a short time later, after allegedly attempting to fight back, the victim was stabbed twice.

@WheelingPolice investigating a stabbing in this area last night. The victim has serious but not life threatening injuries @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/RJSaGGofon — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) November 6, 2017

The description the victim gave police is a white male who was wearing blue jeans and a tan Carhartt jacket at the time of the incident.

According to officials, the victim had non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to UPMC in Pittsburgh.

If you have any information that may assist police in this investigation, please call Wheeling PD at (304) 234-2664.