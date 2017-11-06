Special B.E. Taylor Christmas Concert Coming to Wheeling

The B.E. Taylor Christmas show is back.

"I Will Remember -- A B.E. Taylor Christmas Celebration" will be presented on December 22nd at the Capitol Theater.

The program will feature Taylor's son, B.C, his brother Dan, family, friends, and fellow musicians.

B.E. Taylor passed away in August 2016, and his son, B.C., said they've been thinking about the show and it's importance for a long time.

"It's such a celebration. It's such a part of all of our lives. And Dad loved it so much and therefore we also loved being here on the stage and sharing it that you know we wanted that to happen," said Taylor.

According to Executive Director Denny Magruder, B.E. Taylor, his family, and friends "were and are the spirit of Christmas here in the Ohio Valley" adding that the concert was "greatly missed last year."

They have not decided whether this will become an annual event.

Production officials say the show will include video and audio of the late B.E. Taylor.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, November 14th at 10 a.m. They will be sold exclusively through the WesBanco Arena Box Office in Wheeling.

You can also purchase the tickets online at capitoltheaterwheeling.com, and by phone at (304) 233-4470.