Local Dentist Accepting Halloween Candy to Send to Troops

A local dentist's office is collecting your kid's leftover Halloween candy, but not for the sake of their teeth.

Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove is taking candy donations to send to troops overseas.

Operation Gratitude is a year-round program, and this is the one that happens on Halloween.

If you want to drop off donations, you can also include things like pictures or a personalized letter to the troops.

This is the first year Advanced Dentistry is participating in the program.

"A little bit of joy, and little bit of hope to those who might not always have it," said Dr. Matthew Karnoupakis.

Everyone who drops off a donation of candy will be entered to win an electric toothbrush.

They say they've already had a big response online, and have a good amount to ship out.

They will be accepting donations through November 9th. You can drop donations off from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want more information on Operation Gratitude, check out their website.