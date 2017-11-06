Body of Missing St. Clairsville Man Found

The body of a St. Clairsville man who was reported missing and was last seen in August has been found.

According to officials, hunters found the body of Steven Shively, 54, in the woods above the water tank on Saturday. Police reportedly found a gun underneath him.

Shively suddenly quit his job at Paramount Support Services before going missing. In September, Shively's white Kia Optima was found under the State Route 7 overpass in Bridgeport.

St. Clairsville police said the car was parked and locked, with nothing inside. Officers searched that area and the nearby river bank, but found no signs of struggle or violence.

Police are investigating this case.

