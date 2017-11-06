States discuss getting rid of daylight saving time

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Most of the country gained an hour of sleep over the weekend, but several states are now considering losing the reason why.

A New York lawmaker has submitted a bill to get rid of daylight saving time, according to our affiliate WIVB.

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello from Niagara County says states would be able to opt out of daylight saving under the Uniform Act. He wants New York to be one of them.

New York isn’t the only state to consider ditching daylight saving. Our affiliate WWLP says a state commission in Massachusetts recently examined whether the state should shift time zones to avoid daylight saving.

The move would change Massachusetts from the Eastern Time Zone to the Atlantic Time Zone, the same as Puerto Rico and several other countries in the Caribbean and South America.

If approved, residents wouldn’t have to change their clocks twice a year and they would get an extra hour of daylight in the winter.

But in order for the change to happen, most other states in the northeast would have to agree to change time zones too.

“Any move to year-round (daylight saving time) should be regional, because acting alone would make Massachusetts a significant outlier, and could disrupt commerce, trade, interstate transportation, and broadcasting,” the report says, according to the Associated Press.

The report initially only required New England states to join in the change, but critics said excluding New York and having Boston and New York City in different time zones several months a year could cause problems with financial markets, airline schedules and broadcast programming.

Several benefits to a time zone change were listed in the report, including energy costs savings and economic boosts. They also said it could reduce traffic accidents, workplace injuries and seasonal depression.

Critics of the report said it didn’t give enough attention to possible negative impacts.