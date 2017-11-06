2017 Feed The Need Contest

Feed The Need Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Feed The Need Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003, Riesbeck’s Food Markets 48661 National Rd., St. Clairsville, OH 43950, & Best Choice Brand Food (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this ...