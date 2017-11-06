Local Woman Pursues Directing Dreams, Films Movie in Ohio Valley

Emily Capehart graduated from Wheeling Park High School with the dream of becoming an actress, but when she went to California for college, she realized she was more interested in directing.

Her current film project has brought her back to the Ohio Valley.

"The Stranger in the Crowd" is about Elmer Brunner, the last man to be executed in the electric chair at the West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville.

The finished product will serve as part of Emily's application to film school.

What is being filmed this week is a short film version, but they plan to shoot a full-length feature film as well.

Emily also plans to submit the project to some film festivals.

She says she hopes to direct full-time in the future, so she assembled an impressive team of actors and crew members to make this project the best it can be.

"I wanted to be the one making the decisions, telling the story, getting really creative and artsy, and getting to work with actors," said Capehart.

"Our future is Emily. That's our future, the filmmakers. These young men and women that are trying to create and bring stories to life, they're going to be giving me jobs, so I'm more than happy to be a part of this because I think that the better we make this project for her, the better her career will be," said actor Kevin Sizemore who is playing Elmer Brunner.

The filming runs until Wednesday.

Emily continues to fundraise for the film's related expenses. If you would like to make a contribution, you can do so at GoFundMe.com/TheStrangerInTheCrowd.