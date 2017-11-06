Jefferson County Residents Have Lots To Vote On

It's the end of campaign season, but for Jefferson County residents, the tough choices start Tuesday.



"Here in the city of Steubenville, we have the mayor race that seems to be bringing lots of voters in, but also throughout the county, there re several townships and school boards that have races with opposition," said Diane Gribble, Director of the Jefferson County Board of Elections.



These races include the renewal of Steubenville's 5-mill current expenses levy, Indian Creek's nearly 7-mill levy, Buckeye Local's 4.9 million-dollar emergency levy, and much more.

But Steubenville Resident Tim Long says the toughest choice for him is who to pick for Steubenville mayor.



"You know, having Mayor Mucci in forever, I think either way there's going to a big change regardless of comes in. The candidates are all, I think, very different and they stand for different things, so hopefully something good comes out of it," Long said.



Officials said about 1,000 people have cast their ballots through early voting.

But even with 18 choices on the ballot, officials believe less than 50% of registered voters will actually vote.

"Generally in an odd year election, in a general, you see 45 to 46%, but we'll see. Hopefully it's more than that," Gribble said.



You can stop by the county's 40 voting locations tomorrow from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.