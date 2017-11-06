Local Book Sale Raises Money for Cemetery Restoration

If you're looking for your next good read, and want to help out for a good cause, you can check out the local book sale fundraiser in Downtown Wheeling.

The Mount Wood Cemetery Restoration Project is hosting their annual book sale this week on the 3rd floor of the Wheeling Artisan Center.

They are selling gently used books between the hours of 9 AM to 7 PM.

All funds raised will go towards their efforts to restoring Mount Wood Cemetery.

Wheeling is filled with history, and the project is working hard to make sure that history stays alive.

"Mount Wood cemetery is kind of a living monument to that history of Wheeling, so that's why we feel it's important to protect it because otherwise ti would just be a dilapidated cemetery that we don't care about," said Bekah Karelis, project manager at Wheeling Hospital.

The book sale runs through this Saturday November 11th, and again the hours are 9 AM to 7 PM.