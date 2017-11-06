Local College Professor Receives Recognition

A faculty member at one local university received national recognition for research involving rural education.

Dr. Jacqueline Yahn is a middle childhood education coordinator at Ohio University's Eastern Campus and she recently received the Edward W. Chance Memorial Dissertation Award.

Dr. Yahn's research consisted of a study of school districts, throughout seven Ohio counties, that leased their natural gas rights to various oil and gas companies. The study considered long and short-term benefits involved with the lease agreements as well as some limitations, "Right now our region looks much richer on paper. So as the Ohio Department of Education and as our state legislature goes to work on budgets in upcoming years, we are going to look richer than we ever have before. So there can be some limitations in terms of how much money we receive from the pool," Yahn said.

Dr. Yahn said the experience was both humbling and exciting. She formally excepted the award earlier this month during the National Forum to Advance Rural Education in Columbus.