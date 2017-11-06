Brooke County Holds Public Hearing About Elementary Schools Consolidation

The plan to consolidate the 7 elementary schools in Brooke county is still in the works, and now the Board of Education is listening to what the public has to say about it. The new plan proposes that Brooke county will have both a primary and intermediate school for the north and south side, but this plan does come with great concern.

Hooverson Heights and Wellsburg primary schools would be renamed Brooke County Primary North and South serving kindergarten through second grade. Jefferson and Franklin primary schools would be renamed Brooke County Intermediate North and South serving third and fourth graders. The consequence: Beech Bottom, Colliers and L.B. Millsop primary would be closed.

Parents came to Monday night's hearing with questions and concerns about the possible consolidation of the 7 elementary schools. Daniell Diserio, a Concerned Resident, asked, "Did you do any research and finding that separating the grades this way was good for the children to transition through elementary school. Did you do anything to examine the psychological impact it may have on them?" Rich Arthurs, another Concerned Resident, asked, "76 cents of every dollar goes to the board of education. Is the board looking to reduce their levy rates to help everybody in the county?"

The Brooke County Board of Education was all ears and responded to each question accordingly. Some of the concerns include the new grade arrangements and the amount of research put into the plan. Toni Shute, the Superintendent of Brooke County Schools, said, "We will have balanced grade level classes. Teachers will have more flexibility in grouping students as needed for interventions and enrichment, problem based learning and collaborative learning."

The overall idea of the new elementary schools is not appealing to some of the parents. Stacy Hooper, a parent, said, "I think that splitting our kids up like that isn't good for the kids."

Even though not everyone agrees with new plan, they understand that something needs to happen. Paula Doll, another parents, said, "We do understand that enrollment is down and changes need to be made, and we support changes, but we want to make sure that the changes are made in the best interest of the students and the community."

Now, this was only the second public hearing on the issue. They will hold another 5 public hearings, then vote at the last hearing on November 27th whether to move forward. The hearings will be held at 6 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 8 at Hooverson Heights Primary; Nov. 14 at Colliers Primary; Nov. 16 at Beech Bottom Primary; Nov. 20 at L. B. Millsop Primary; and Nov. 27 at Jefferson Primary.