Officials Urge Drivers to Be Cautious of Possibly Dangerous Situation

Jefferson County Sheriffs are urging drivers in Piney Fork who see tires on the road to be cautious of their surroundings.

According to a Facebook post that has been shared thousands of times throughout the area, a driver traveling along County Road 11 stopped to move tires that were piled in the road. The post goes on to say that when the driver was about to get out of the vehicle, a man allegedly began beating on the door and window, screaming for the driver to get out of the car. The driver was able to drive away and report the situation to the Sheriff's Department.

To avoid a dangerous situation, sheriffs are urging drivers traveling along this road to stay in their locked vehicles and call police. If you have any information, or see a pile of tires on the side of the roadway, please call 911.

