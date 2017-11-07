2017 Christmas Parades

St. Clairsville
Belmont Savings Bank Holidays on the Hilltop Christmas Parade
Thursday, November 19th @2pm
Wheeling
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Fantasy in Lights Parade
Friday, November 17th
Moundsville
Marshall County The Miracles of Christmas Parade
Saturday, November 18th @2pm
Martins Ferry
TBA
Wellsburg
TBA
Weirton
Christmas Parade & Fireworks
Saturday, November 25th @6pm
Wintersville
TBA
Steubenville
Sights & Sounds of Christmas & Nutcracker Magic Parade
Saturday, December 9th @noon
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.