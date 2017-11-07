Christmas Parades - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Christmas Parades

2017 Christmas Parades

Posted: Updated:

St. Clairsville   

Belmont Savings Bank Holidays on the Hilltop Christmas Parade

Thursday, November 19th @2pm

Wheeling

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery Fantasy in Lights Parade

Friday, November 17th

Moundsville

Marshall County The Miracles of Christmas Parade

Saturday, November 18th @2pm

Martins Ferry

TBA

Wellsburg

TBA

Weirton

Christmas Parade & Fireworks

Saturday, November 25th @6pm

Wintersville

TBA

Steubenville

Sights & Sounds of Christmas & Nutcracker Magic Parade

Saturday, December 9th @noon

