Elementary Students Honor, Learn About Local Veterans

Veteran's Day is just a few days away, and one local school is already celebrating our nation's heroes.

Veterans were invited to a community breakfast at Bethlehem Elementary Tuesday morning.

Students got the chance to sit down and chat with the veterans about their time in the armed forces.

The students also sang some of the military songs to honor our heroes.

"So the kids really get excited about this. They sing, they learn the military branch songs, and they knew every word without even looking because they're excited to do it," said Principal Stacy Greer.

"Anytime that we can support people that have done stuff for our country, our veterans, it's awesome. Anytime that we include the community and bring them into our schools, it's just an extra plus," said Veteran and Federal Programs Director Walt Saunders.

They say this is a great way to have the children understand that true heroes aren't just in movies, but in our own backyard.