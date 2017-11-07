Wheeling PD Search for Alleged Burglary Suspect

Wheeling Police are looking for an alleged burglary suspect.

Officers reportedly responded several times through the night to the Mt. Wood area for calls of suspicious activity around homes.

The activity included an alleged burglary where the suspect reportedly got away with some small items.

One witness said a man approached him house and was asking to use his phone, but the witness told him no. The witness said they continued to watch the suspect go on to other houses.

A full description has not been given of the suspect, but police say they are looking for a white man who was wearing a red hoodie.

If you know or saw anything, call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.

All calls are kept confidential, you never have to leave your name.