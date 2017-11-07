Over 100 People Charged in Major Drug Raid

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Several dozen people are behind bars Tuesday afternoon as Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced one of the biggest drug operations in the opioid crisis to date.

More than 100 people are now facing more than 750 charges related to “Operation Big Oak,” an investigation into an alleged fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin and cocaine drug trafficking ring.

Drug Task Force Leader Detective Lt. Brian McLaughlin said it’s the largest case in Columbiana County’s history.

Out of the alleged four ringleaders, two are in handcuffs — 46-year-old Jermaine Jackson of Garfield Heights and 28-year-old Tremaine Jackson of Cleveland — and two are still at large — 25-year-old Allen Jackson of Cleveland and 30-year-old Anthony Jackson of Cleveland Heights.

Police currently have 22 people in custody. A full list of trafficking suspects in custody as of noon Tuesday can be found on the Attorney General’s website.

DeWine was joined by law enforcement officers from Columbiana County, the Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Services.

The operation was part of the Cuyahoga County “Down The Way” gang, whose distribution network stretched from Lake Erie to the Ohio River.

This investigation is still unfolding and people are still being taken into custody.