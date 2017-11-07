W.Va. DOH Announces Road Closures in Marshall County

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Tuesday, November 7th through Wednesday, November 8th, Middle Grave Creek, Marshall County Roads 34 will be closed at Mile Post 6.5.

The closure will be in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is necessary for AEP crews to replace and repair utility poles in the area.

An alternate route is Campbell Hill CR 38 to US 250 and back to Middle Grave Creek CR 34.

The West Virginia DOH has also announced that from Wednesday, November 8th to Friday, November 24th, CR 54 Big Grave Creek Road will be closed at the bottom of Rosby's Rock Hill.

The closure will occur weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and is necessary for slip repair.

Traffic will be maintained during non-working hours by temporary traffic signals.

School buses will be accommodated.

The alternate route is CR 21, Roberts Ridge Road to WV2. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change these project schedules.