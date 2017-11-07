Glen Dale Business Receives Award for International Exports

Best Business Strategies in Glen Dale has received its first Governor's Commendation for International Market Entry award for exporting products to other countries.

Best Business Strategies sells accounting software to small businesses in the United States and 40 countries.

The company was founded more than ten years ago by Shirley Byard and is now located on Route 2 in Glen Dale.

She says she speaks personally to her customers in other countries,using and e-mail and translation software with non-English speakers.

"What's amazing is I've never met these people. I've met a couple of them at Sage Summit, but for the most part, I've never met them. We have a fantastic relationship, and they keep coming back to me because I serve them well," said Byard.

As part of the honor, Best Business Strategies was awarded a framed piece of currency from each country where the business is involved.

Having sales in 40 countries means their new collection of awards takes up an entire wall.

Congratulations to this local business on its success!