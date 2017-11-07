Students Help Design Plans for $100,000 Playground Renovation Project

One of Wheeling's largest playground renovation projects is coming to Warwood this spring.

The $100,000 Garden Park playground remodel was approved on Tuesday at City Council.

The students had a say in the design plans, and voted on the equipment and its color scheme.

The playground is used by students at the school and the community at large.

The new playground will feature a play set, swings, and outdoor fitness equipment, meaning adults can now enjoy a day at the playground as well.

The swing set will be replaced, the entire playground will be replaced, and there will be outdoor exercise equipment installed where the old handball court was.

"The adults can work out while their kids are recreating on the play equipment or the swings, just try to make it more of a community meeting space for fitness, but also for the kids as well. We have proximity to the trail right here in Warwood. We also have the brand new tennis courts. It just really adds value to our recreation space here in Warwood," said Director of Parks and Strategic Planning, Jesse Mestrovic.

According to Vice Mayor Chad Thalman, this will be one of the most expensive in the city.

Thalman said it's something council hears over and over -- families want their neighborhood playgrounds to be safe, clean, and up to date.

"I believe the city was spending about $10,000 a year on playgrounds for the last 10 years or so. So far in the last year and a half, city council has spent about a half a million dollars on playgrounds, so it is a pretty significant bump up in spending that this council has decided to make these playgrounds a priority," Chad Thalman said.

Now that the project has been approved, equipment will be ordered and should arrive by the end of the year.

Construction will begin in early spring.