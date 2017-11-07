Triadelphia Middle Hosts Annual Veteran's Day Luncheon

Since the elementary school served breakfast, the next meal was prepared by the middle school! Triadelphia Middle hosted their annual Veteran's Day luncheon on Tuesday.

America's heroes were honored today with their military songs sung by the Triadelphia Middle choir and with delicious food. William "Sarge" Cordery, a Retired US Army, said, "When the kids take their time to honor us veterans, in the prior service and the guys who's in now, I'll tell you it means a lot. It comes from the heart, and I really appreciate the school system for having this because the kids themselves are proud to have us here as veterans." Michael Schuster is currently serving: First Class, and he said, "It means a lot to me because well I've been deployed four times, spent quite a bit of time overseas, and my son's been without me, and he goes to this school."

The luncheon was completely student-run by the Raiders Extend A Caring Hand or REACH club. Some students have their own military connection, so honoring and feeding those who serve our country means a lot to them. Maggie Fuller, a 8th grade student, said, "Well my Papa was a veteran from the Vietnam war, and I think it's really important to honor the people who served our country and made our country the way we are today." Katarina Shultz, another 8th grade student, said, "I'm doing this because most of my family has been in the Army, and I think that it's important to honor."

All of the food was donated and catered by Applebees, and everyone can't thank them enough. Becky Disaia, a TMS Teacher, said, "It means that every body in our country supports our veterans especially Applebees. They helped make our students become aware of who these people are and what they've done and their sacrifices, and it's just a simple way of saying thank you." Crystal Ward, Applebees Kitchen Manager, said, "So when Becky called 7 or 8 years ago, I was like 'Yeah! Absolutely I'll do it!' And it's been great ever since."



Applebee's is offering all veterans a free meal this Saturday in honor of Veteran's Day.