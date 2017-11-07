Bridge Closure In Adena Puts Some Residents In Peril In Emergencies

If your house is on fire or there's a medical emergency, you call 911.

But if your house is on the far side of the bridge, response time will be considerably slower.

That's the situation in Adena, where the North Mill Street Bridge is closed.

The Short Creek Joint Fire District has placed one fire truck and one ambulance on the far side of the bridge, in case there's an emergency on that side.

But none of the firefighters live on that side of the bridge.

So when a call comes in, it's quite a process.

"The firefighters would have to come to the station and get their gear, then they'd take the vehicle from here (the fire station) to the bridge, park, walk across the bridge and to the garage where the equipment is housed, get in the equipment and go," explained Kevin Ingram, assistant fire chief.

This involves a quarter-mile walk with 40 pounds of gear, before they get to their truck or ambulance.

"And the delay could mean somebody's life," said Jim Horton, fire chief. "It could mean the difference between somebody getting out of a house fire or being trapped in that fire."

"Stroke, heart attack," noted Assistant Chief Ingram. "I mean, if you're having a heart attack, seconds count."

Fire departments on the other side have pledged to give mutual aid.

And one state senator says he's looking for funding to allow them to pay a crew to stay on the far side of the bridge.

But so far, nothing is available.

"There's a lot of sleepless nights with that," said Chief Horton. "That delay sometimes could mean the difference between life and death for somebody."

People who live on the far side of the bridge are already tired of climbing over the barricades to walk the span to where they parked their cars.

"I just think it's a terrible thing," said John Kovacik of Adena. "We were told originally this bridge was going to be fixed before school started, and then when school started, it was going to be opened up again."

"And it really makes it hard for that, especially with emergencies going on and trying to get over there fast enough to help people," said Linda Brown. "No, it's not good."

Firefighters say they will respond to every call.

And they'll get there, but there will be a delay.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced. But not soon.

"We're looking at probably late next fall, or early winter next year," said Chief Horton.

The fire department does have a levy on the ballot, but it's just a renewal of their current funding.

And that won't help them to put a crew on the far side of the bridge.