2017 Holiday Contests - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

2017 Holiday Contests

2017 Holiday Contests

Posted: Updated:

Click here to see all our 2017 Holiday Contests.

  • 2017 Holiday Contests2017 Holiday ContestsMore>>

  • Feed The Need Contest

    2017 Feed The Need Contest

    Feed The Need Contest

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:49 PM EST2017-11-07 18:49:53 GMT
    WTRF, Riesbeck's & Best Choice are teaming up to bring 5 families a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner this Thanksgiving Holiday. Click the entry form above to enter yourself or someone you know who is in need. Contest runs from November 7th at 4pm through November 17th at noon.
    WTRF, Riesbeck's & Best Choice are teaming up to bring 5 families a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner this Thanksgiving Holiday. Click the entry form above to enter yourself or someone you know who is in need. Contest runs from November 7th at 4pm through November 17th at noon.
Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.